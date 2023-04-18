Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Giants - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jacob Stallings (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is batting .125 with two doubles and four walks.
- In three of eight games this season, Stallings got a hit, but only one each time.
- In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Stallings has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.73 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 22 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- The Giants will look to Wood (0-0) in his third start this season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up hits.
