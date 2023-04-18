On Tuesday, Jacob Stallings (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is batting .125 with two doubles and four walks.
  • In three of eight games this season, Stallings got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Stallings has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.73 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 22 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • The Giants will look to Wood (0-0) in his third start this season.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up hits.
