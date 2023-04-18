On Tuesday, Jacob Stallings (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is batting .125 with two doubles and four walks.

In three of eight games this season, Stallings got a hit, but only one each time.

In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Stallings has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

