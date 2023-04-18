On Tuesday, Jazz Chisholm (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is batting .237 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five walks.

Chisholm has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has homered in two of 16 games played this season, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Chisholm has driven in a run in five games this year (31.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings