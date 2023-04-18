Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Giants - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jazz Chisholm (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Giants.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is batting .237 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
- Chisholm has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has homered in two of 16 games played this season, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Chisholm has driven in a run in five games this year (31.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.5 per game).
- Wood (0-0) makes the start for the Giants, his third of the season.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up hits.
