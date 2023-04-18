On Tuesday, Jazz Chisholm (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm is batting .237 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
  • Chisholm has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has homered in two of 16 games played this season, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Chisholm has driven in a run in five games this year (31.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Wood (0-0) makes the start for the Giants, his third of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up hits.
