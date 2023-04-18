Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Giants - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .194 with two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Wood) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is batting .193 with three walks.
- Segura has recorded a hit in eight of 16 games this year (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (18.8%).
- In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Segura has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in five of 16 games so far this year.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Giants have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.73).
- The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Giants will look to Wood (0-0) in his third start this season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up hits.
