After hitting .194 with two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Wood) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is batting .193 with three walks.

Segura has recorded a hit in eight of 16 games this year (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (18.8%).

In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Segura has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored a run in five of 16 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings