After batting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Alex Wood) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .240 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Berti has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

In two games this year, Berti has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

In five of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

