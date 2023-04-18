After batting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Alex Wood) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is hitting .240 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • Berti has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • In two games this year, Berti has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • In five of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Giants will send Wood (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up hits.
