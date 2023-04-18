Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Giants - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Alex Wood) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .240 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Berti has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- In two games this year, Berti has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Giants will send Wood (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.