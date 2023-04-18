On Tuesday, Jorge Soler (.212 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, four home runs, three walks and eight RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Alex Wood

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has 12 hits, which ranks first among Miami hitters this season, while batting .226 with 11 extra-base hits.

He ranks 138th in batting average, 139th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

In 60.0% of his 15 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In four games this year, he has gone deep (26.7%, and 8.6% of his trips to the dish).

Soler has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings