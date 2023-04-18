The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (batting .438 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez has an OPS of 1.126, fueled by an OBP of .508 to go with a slugging percentage of .618. All three of those stats rank first among Miami hitters this season.
  • Among the qualified batters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is 13th in slugging.
  • In 13 of 16 games this year (81.3%) Arraez has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (50.0%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Arraez has driven in a run in six games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In six of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.73 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Wood (0-0) gets the start for the Giants, his third of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.