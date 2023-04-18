The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (batting .438 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of 1.126, fueled by an OBP of .508 to go with a slugging percentage of .618. All three of those stats rank first among Miami hitters this season.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is 13th in slugging.

In 13 of 16 games this year (81.3%) Arraez has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (50.0%).

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Arraez has driven in a run in six games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In six of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings