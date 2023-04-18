Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Giants - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (batting .438 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of 1.126, fueled by an OBP of .508 to go with a slugging percentage of .618. All three of those stats rank first among Miami hitters this season.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is 13th in slugging.
- In 13 of 16 games this year (81.3%) Arraez has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (50.0%).
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Arraez has driven in a run in six games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In six of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.73 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.5 per game).
- Wood (0-0) gets the start for the Giants, his third of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up hits.
