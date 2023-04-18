Tuesday's contest between the Miami Marlins (9-8) and San Francisco Giants (5-10) squaring off at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on April 18.

The Giants will give the nod to Alex Wood against the Marlins and Edward Cabrera (0-1).

Marlins vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Marlins vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Marlins 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 3-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Marlins' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (50%) in those games.

This season, Miami has come away with a win four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Miami scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (53 total, 3.1 per game).

The Marlins have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.47) in the majors this season.

Marlins Schedule