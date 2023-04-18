Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants will hit the field against the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins -105 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Marlins vs. Giants Odds & Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSFL
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: LoanDepot park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Giants -115 -105 8 -105 -115 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

  • In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-2.
  • In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
  • Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

  • The Marlins have come away with five wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Miami is 4-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.
  • The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • So far this season, Miami and its opponents have hit the over in six of its 17 games with a total.
  • The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
6-5 3-3 4-6 5-2 7-7 2-1

