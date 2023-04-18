Marlins vs. Giants: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants will hit the field against the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.
Bookmakers list the Giants as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins -105 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup is set at 8 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marlins vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-115
|-105
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-2.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have come away with five wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Miami is 4-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.
- The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- So far this season, Miami and its opponents have hit the over in six of its 17 games with a total.
- The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-5
|3-3
|4-6
|5-2
|7-7
|2-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.