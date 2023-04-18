The San Francisco Giants and Miami Marlins will play on Tuesday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Thairo Estrada and Luis Arraez among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Marlins vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins' 17 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Miami is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

The Marlins rank 15th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Miami has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 53 (3.1 per game).

The Marlins are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .304.

The Marlins rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Miami has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Miami has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.47) in the majors this season.

The Marlins have a combined 1.285 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Edward Cabrera (0-1) will take the mound for the Marlins, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

In three starts this season, Cabrera has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 3.7 innings per appearance.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 4/12/2023 Phillies W 3-2 Away Edward Cabrera Zack Wheeler 4/14/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-1 Home Trevor Rogers Madison Bumgarner 4/15/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Home Braxton Garrett Ryne Nelson 4/16/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-0 Home Sandy Alcantara Zac Gallen 4/17/2023 Giants W 4-3 Home Jesús Luzardo Logan Webb 4/18/2023 Giants - Home Edward Cabrera Alex Wood 4/19/2023 Giants - Home Trevor Rogers Alex Cobb 4/21/2023 Guardians - Away Braxton Garrett Zach Plesac 4/22/2023 Guardians - Away Sandy Alcantara Shane Bieber 4/23/2023 Guardians - Away Jesús Luzardo Hunter Gaddis 4/24/2023 Braves - Away Edward Cabrera Spencer Strider

