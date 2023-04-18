On Tuesday, April 18, Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (9-8) host Thairo Estrada's San Francisco Giants (5-10) at LoanDepot park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Giants have -110 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Marlins vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera - MIA (0-1, 4.63 ERA) vs Alex Wood - SF (0-0, 1.17 ERA)

Marlins vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won four out of the six games in which they've been favored.

The Marlins have a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Marlins went 3-2 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (40%) in those games.

This year, the Giants have won four of 10 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Soler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+115)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +20000 23rd 4th

