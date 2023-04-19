Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden on Wednesday, April 19 showcases the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers playing at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The Bruins are ahead in the series 1-0. The Panthers are underdogs (+185) in this matchup against the Bruins (-215).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which team we pick to emerge with the victory in Wednesday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Panthers vs. Bruins Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Bruins 5, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-215)

Bruins (-215) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-2.8)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a record of 42-32-8 this season and are 6-8-14 in overtime matchups.

Florida has earned 31 points (12-5-7) in its 24 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In nine games this season when the Panthers finished a game with just one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-7-1).

Florida has earned five points (2-12-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Panthers have scored three or more goals in 58 games, earning 84 points from those contests.

This season, Florida has scored a lone power-play goal in 33 games and registered 42 points with a record of 19-10-4.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Florida has posted a record of 28-23-3 (59 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in 26 games. The Panthers went 13-10-3 in those contests (29 points).

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 9th 33 Shots 36.9 1st 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 12th 22.2% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 1st 87.3% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.