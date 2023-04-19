After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Alex Cobb) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .296 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 127th in the league in slugging.

De La Cruz will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 during his last outings.

De La Cruz has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this season (nine of 16), with more than one hit four times (25.0%).

He has gone deep in one of 16 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

De La Cruz has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in five of 16 games so far this year.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

