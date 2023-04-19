Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Giants - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Alex Cobb) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .296 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 127th in the league in slugging.
- De La Cruz will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 during his last outings.
- De La Cruz has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this season (nine of 16), with more than one hit four times (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in one of 16 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- De La Cruz has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in five of 16 games so far this year.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|5
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.72).
- The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (23 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cobb (0-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering hits.
- In three games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.14, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.
