Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Giants - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is hitting .323 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.
- He ranks 22nd in batting average, 78th in on base percentage, and 44th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- In 75.0% of his 16 games this season, Cooper has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In three games this year, he has homered (18.8%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Cooper has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In three of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|5
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
- The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cobb (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.14 ERA in 14 1/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.14, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.
