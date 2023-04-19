After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

  • Cooper is hitting .323 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.
  • He ranks 22nd in batting average, 78th in on base percentage, and 44th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
  • In 75.0% of his 16 games this season, Cooper has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • In three games this year, he has homered (18.8%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).
  • Cooper has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • In three of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 5
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
  • The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cobb (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.14 ERA in 14 1/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up hits.
  • The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.14, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.
