After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is hitting .323 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 78th in on base percentage, and 44th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

In 75.0% of his 16 games this season, Cooper has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In three games this year, he has homered (18.8%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).

Cooper has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In three of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 5 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

