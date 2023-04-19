The Miami Marlins and Garrett Hampson, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson is batting .143 with a double and a home run.
  • Hampson has gotten a hit in two of eight games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one of eight games, and in 6.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Hampson has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Giants' 4.72 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 23 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • Cobb (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.14 ERA in 14 1/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up hits.
  • The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.14, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .311 batting average against him.
