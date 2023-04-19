Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Giants - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Garrett Hampson, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is batting .143 with a double and a home run.
- Hampson has gotten a hit in two of eight games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one of eight games, and in 6.7% of his plate appearances.
- Hampson has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Giants' 4.72 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 23 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Cobb (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.14 ERA in 14 1/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.14, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .311 batting average against him.
