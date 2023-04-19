The Miami Heat are 8-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN. The Heat lead the series 1-0.

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Heat vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 116 - Heat 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8)

Heat (+ 8) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



The Bucks have had more success against the spread than the Heat this year, putting up an ATS record of 42-35-5, as opposed to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is an 8-point favorite or more 41.7% of the time. That's less often than Miami covers as an underdog of 8 or more (50%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Milwaukee does it more often (50% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Heat are 8-16, while the Bucks are 54-12 as moneyline favorites.

Heat Performance Insights

On offense Miami is the worst squad in the NBA (109.5 points per game). However on defense it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).

This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.

The Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Miami takes 40.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 30.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 59.2% of its shots, with 69.5% of its makes coming from there.

