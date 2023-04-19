The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup.

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Heat vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game with a +298 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 113.3 per outing (14th in the league).

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and giving up 109.8 (second in NBA).

The teams average 226.4 points per game combined, 5.9 more points than this game's total.

These two teams surrender 223.1 points per game combined, 2.6 more points than the total for this contest.

Milwaukee has covered 44 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this season.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jimmy Butler 28.5 -105 35.0 Jimmy Butler 28.5 -105 22.9 Bam Adebayo 20.5 -110 22.0 Bam Adebayo 20.5 -110 20.4 Max Strus 13.5 -110 8.0

