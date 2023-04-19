The Miami Heat are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN. The Heat lead the series 1-0. The over/under is 218.5 for the matchup.

Heat vs. Bucks Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -6.5 218.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has played 41 games this season that have had more than 218.5 combined points scored.
  • Miami's games this year have had a 219.3-point total on average, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Miami's ATS record is 30-52-0 this year.
  • The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
  • This season, Miami has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Heat vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 55 67.1% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5
Heat 41 50% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • The Heat have hit the over in eight of their last 10 games.
  • Miami has performed better against the spread away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this year.
  • The Heat score just 3.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bucks give up to opponents (113.3).
  • Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scores more than 113.3 points.

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 44-38 16-17 43-39
Heat 30-52 3-3 41-41

Heat vs. Bucks Point Insights

Bucks Heat
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
37-18
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 13-12
47-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-6
113.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
14
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
26-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

