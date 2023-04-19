Heat vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN. The Heat lead the series 1-0. The over/under is 218.5 for the matchup.
Heat vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-6.5
|218.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played 41 games this season that have had more than 218.5 combined points scored.
- Miami's games this year have had a 219.3-point total on average, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Miami's ATS record is 30-52-0 this year.
- The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
- This season, Miami has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Heat vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|55
|67.1%
|116.9
|226.4
|113.3
|223.1
|227.5
|Heat
|41
|50%
|109.5
|226.4
|109.8
|223.1
|219.6
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
- The Heat have hit the over in eight of their last 10 games.
- Miami has performed better against the spread away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this year.
- The Heat score just 3.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bucks give up to opponents (113.3).
- Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scores more than 113.3 points.
Heat vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|44-38
|16-17
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|3-3
|41-41
Heat vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Bucks
|Heat
|116.9
|109.5
|8
|30
|37-18
|13-12
|47-8
|19-6
|113.3
|109.8
|14
|2
|26-8
|26-39
|31-3
|39-26
