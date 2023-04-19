Player prop bet options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and others are listed when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday (at 9:00 PM ET).

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST
20.5 (-110) 9.5 (+100) 3.5 (-128)
  • The 20.5-point over/under for Adebayo on Wednesday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average.
  • Adebayo has pulled down 9.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (9.5).
  • Adebayo's assist average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Wednesday's over/under (3.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (-110) 5.5 (-149) 5.5 (-161) 0.5 (+110)
  • The 28.5-point total set for Jimmy Butler on Wednesday is 5.6 more points than his season scoring average.
  • Butler has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).
  • Butler's season-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Butler has connected on 0.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
13.5 (-110) 3.5 (-115) 1.5 (-175) 2.5 (-182)
  • The 13.5-point prop bet for Max Strus on Wednesday is 2.0 higher than his season scoring average (11.5).
  • He pulls down 3.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.
  • Strus averages 2.1 assists, 0.6 more than Wednesday's prop bet (1.5).
  • His 2.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his prop bet total on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (-105) 11.5 (-110) 5.5 (-111) 0.5 (-128)
  • Antetokounmpo has racked up 31.1 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 2.6 points higher than Wednesday's points prop total.
  • Antetokounmpo has pulled down 11.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (11.5).
  • Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 5.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Antetokounmpo has averaged 0.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Jrue Holiday Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (-110) 5.5 (-149) 5.5 (-161) 0.5 (+110)
  • Jrue Holiday is putting up 19.3 points per game this season, 1.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
  • His rebounding average -- 5.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (5.5).
  • Holiday has collected 7.4 assists per game, 1.1 less than Wednesday's prop bet (8.5).
  • He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

