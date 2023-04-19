The Miami Heat (44-38) have two players on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, April 19 at 9:00 PM ET.

These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Heat took down the Bucks 130-117 on Sunday. Jimmy Butler's team-leading 35 points led the Heat to the victory. Khris Middleton had 33 points for the Bucks.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable (Back), Wesley Matthews: Out (Calf)

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.3 points, Miami is 19-6.

While the Heat are scoring 109.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their past 10 games, tallying 114.8 a contest.

Miami hits 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents.

The Heat's 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in the NBA, and the 110.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -8 220.5

