When the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) and Miami Heat (44-38) square off at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, Jimmy Butler will be a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on NBA TV with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Heat vs. Bucks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19

Wednesday, April 19 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Heat's Last Game

The Bucks were beaten by the Heat on Sunday, 130-117. Khris Middleton scored 33 in a losing effort, while Butler paced the winning squad with 35 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 35 5 11 3 0 0 Bam Adebayo 22 9 7 2 0 0 Kevin Love 18 8 1 0 0 4

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is putting up team highs in points (20.4 per game) and rebounds (9.2). And he is contributing 3.2 assists, making 54.0% of his shots from the floor.

Butler tops the Heat in assists (5.3 per game), and puts up 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Heat get 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.

The Heat get 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Martin.

The Heat receive 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 18.6 2.7 5.7 1.2 0.0 0.5 Tyler Herro 16.7 2.8 2.9 0.5 0.1 2.6 Bam Adebayo 11.9 6.1 2.4 0.9 0.2 0.0 Gabe Vincent 10.6 2.2 2.8 0.7 0.1 2.1 Kevin Love 7.7 4.4 1.7 0.4 0.2 1.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.