On Wednesday, Jacob Stallings (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Miami Marlins play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Giants.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings has three doubles and four walks while batting .148.
  • In four of nine games this season, Stallings got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Stallings has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in three of nine games so far this season.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.72 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (23 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up hits.
  • In three games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.14, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.
