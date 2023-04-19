Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Giants - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jacob Stallings (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Miami Marlins play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Giants.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings has three doubles and four walks while batting .148.
- In four of nine games this season, Stallings got a hit, but only one each time.
- In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Stallings has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in three of nine games so far this season.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.72 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (23 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.14, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.
