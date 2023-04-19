On Wednesday, Jacob Stallings (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Miami Marlins play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings has three doubles and four walks while batting .148.

In four of nine games this season, Stallings got a hit, but only one each time.

In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Stallings has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored a run in three of nine games so far this season.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

