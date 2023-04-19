Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Giants - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
After batting .268 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Alex Cobb) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Giants.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is batting .242 with a double, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
- Chisholm has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 17 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.6% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this year, Chisholm has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (23 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering hits.
- In three games this season, the 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.14, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .311 against him.
