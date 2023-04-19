After batting .268 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Alex Cobb) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is batting .242 with a double, a triple, three home runs and six walks.

Chisholm has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 17 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.6% of them.

He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this year, Chisholm has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In six of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

