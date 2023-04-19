On Wednesday, Jean Segura (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Miami Marlins play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is batting .186 with three walks.
  • Segura has picked up a hit in eight of 17 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 17 games this season.
  • Segura has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in five of 17 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (23 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Giants will send Cobb (0-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering hits.
  • The 35-year-old has amassed a 3.14 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .311 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.