On Wednesday, Jean Segura (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Miami Marlins play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is batting .186 with three walks.

Segura has picked up a hit in eight of 17 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has not hit a long ball in his 17 games this season.

Segura has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored a run in five of 17 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings