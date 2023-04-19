Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Giants - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jean Segura (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Miami Marlins play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is batting .186 with three walks.
- Segura has picked up a hit in eight of 17 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 17 games this season.
- Segura has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in five of 17 games so far this season.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (23 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Giants will send Cobb (0-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed a 3.14 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .311 to his opponents.
