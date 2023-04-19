The Miami Marlins and Jon Berti, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is batting .226 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • In 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%), Berti has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season (17.6%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (29.4%), including one multi-run game.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.72 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (23 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Giants are sending Cobb (0-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up hits.
  • The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.14, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.
