Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Giants - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jon Berti, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is batting .226 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- In 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%), Berti has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season (17.6%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (29.4%), including one multi-run game.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.72 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (23 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Giants are sending Cobb (0-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.14, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.
