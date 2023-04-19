The Miami Marlins and Jon Berti, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is batting .226 with a double, a home run and two walks.

In 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%), Berti has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season (17.6%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (29.4%), including one multi-run game.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

