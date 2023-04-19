The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler, who went 3-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

  • Soler has 15 hits, which ranks first among Miami hitters this season, while batting .263 with 12 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 89th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 110th and he is sixth in slugging.
  • Soler has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this season (62.5%), with multiple hits on four occasions (25.0%).
  • In four games this season, he has homered (25.0%, and 8.1% of his trips to the plate).
  • Soler has driven in a run in six games this season (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (43.8%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 5
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.72).
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 23 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up hits.
  • In three games this season, the 35-year-old has a 3.14 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .311 to opposing batters.
