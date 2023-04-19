The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler, who went 3-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has 15 hits, which ranks first among Miami hitters this season, while batting .263 with 12 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 89th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 110th and he is sixth in slugging.

Soler has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this season (62.5%), with multiple hits on four occasions (25.0%).

In four games this season, he has homered (25.0%, and 8.1% of his trips to the plate).

Soler has driven in a run in six games this season (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (43.8%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 5 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings