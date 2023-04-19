Kyle Lowry and the rest of the Miami Heat hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 9:00 PM ET.

In a 130-117 win over the Bucks (his previous game) Lowry put up two points.

With prop bets available for Lowry, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 11.2 6.8 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 3.3 Assists 3.5 5.1 4.4 PRA -- 20.4 14.5 PR -- 15.3 10.1 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Kyle Lowry's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 6.9% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 10.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

The Bucks are the 14th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 113.3 points per game.

On the boards, the Bucks have conceded 44.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 20th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Bucks are fifth in the NBA, giving up 23.9 per game.

The Bucks allow 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 18 2 1 3 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Lowry or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.