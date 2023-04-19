Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Giants - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Luis Arraez -- batting .457 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on April 19 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Giants.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.508), slugging percentage (.610) and OPS (1.118) this season.
- He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Arraez has gotten a hit in 14 of 17 games this season (82.4%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (52.9%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Arraez has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run six times this season (35.3%), including one multi-run game.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.72).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 23 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.14, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .311 batting average against him.
