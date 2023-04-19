Luis Arraez -- batting .457 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on April 19 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Giants.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.508), slugging percentage (.610) and OPS (1.118) this season.

He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Arraez has gotten a hit in 14 of 17 games this season (82.4%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (52.9%).

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Arraez has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run six times this season (35.3%), including one multi-run game.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings