Luis Arraez -- batting .457 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on April 19 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Giants.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.508), slugging percentage (.610) and OPS (1.118) this season.
  • He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
  • Arraez has gotten a hit in 14 of 17 games this season (82.4%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (52.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Arraez has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this season (35.3%), including one multi-run game.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.72).
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 23 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up hits.
  • The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.14, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .311 batting average against him.
