Marlins vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest features the Miami Marlins (10-8) and the San Francisco Giants (5-11) clashing at LoanDepot park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on April 19.
The Marlins will call on Trevor Rogers (1-2) against the Giants and Alex Cobb (0-1).
Marlins vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
Marlins vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Marlins 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Marlins have been favored six times and won four of those games.
- Miami is 5-3 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.
- The Marlins have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Miami has scored 57 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.33 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 14
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-1
|Trevor Rogers vs Madison Bumgarner
|April 15
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Braxton Garrett vs Ryne Nelson
|April 16
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-0
|Sandy Alcantara vs Zac Gallen
|April 17
|Giants
|W 4-3
|Jesús Luzardo vs Logan Webb
|April 18
|Giants
|W 4-2
|Edward Cabrera vs Alex Wood
|April 19
|Giants
|-
|Trevor Rogers vs Alex Cobb
|April 21
|@ Guardians
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Zach Plesac
|April 22
|@ Guardians
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Shane Bieber
|April 23
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Hunter Gaddis
|April 24
|@ Braves
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Spencer Strider
|April 25
|@ Braves
|-
|Trevor Rogers vs Charlie Morton
