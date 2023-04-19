Wednesday's contest features the Miami Marlins (10-8) and the San Francisco Giants (5-11) clashing at LoanDepot park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on April 19.

The Marlins will call on Trevor Rogers (1-2) against the Giants and Alex Cobb (0-1).

Marlins vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

Marlins vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Marlins 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

This season, the Marlins have been favored six times and won four of those games.

Miami is 5-3 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Marlins have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami has scored 57 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Marlins' 4.33 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule