Marlins vs. Giants: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins play Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
The Marlins are -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Giants (-110). The contest's total has been set at 8 runs.
Marlins vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|PUSH
|-110
|-110
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Marlins have a record of 3-2.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (4-2).
- Miami has gone 5-3 (winning 62.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Marlins a 52.4% chance to win.
- Miami has played in 18 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total six times (6-10-2).
- The Marlins have not had a run line set for an outing this season.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-5
|3-3
|4-6
|6-2
|7-7
|3-1
