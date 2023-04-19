Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins play Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

The Marlins are -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Giants (-110). The contest's total has been set at 8 runs.

Marlins vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8 -105 -115 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Marlins have a record of 3-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (4-2).

Miami has gone 5-3 (winning 62.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Marlins a 52.4% chance to win.

Miami has played in 18 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total six times (6-10-2).

The Marlins have not had a run line set for an outing this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-5 3-3 4-6 6-2 7-7 3-1

