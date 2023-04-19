How to Watch the Marlins vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take on Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.
Marlins vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins average one home run per game to rank 17th in MLB action with 18 total home runs.
- Miami ranks 18th in MLB with a .393 slugging percentage.
- The Marlins rank 13th in MLB with a .250 batting average.
- Miami scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (57 total, 3.2 per game).
- The Marlins are 25th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .304.
- The Marlins strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 14th in baseball.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Miami's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- Miami has a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.269).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Marlins are sending Trevor Rogers (1-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.20 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/14/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-1
|Home
|Trevor Rogers
|Madison Bumgarner
|4/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Ryne Nelson
|4/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-0
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Zac Gallen
|4/17/2023
|Giants
|W 4-3
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Logan Webb
|4/18/2023
|Giants
|W 4-2
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Alex Wood
|4/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Trevor Rogers
|Alex Cobb
|4/21/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Zach Plesac
|4/22/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Shane Bieber
|4/23/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Hunter Gaddis
|4/24/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Spencer Strider
|4/25/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Trevor Rogers
|Charlie Morton
