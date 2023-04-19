Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take on Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.

Marlins vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins average one home run per game to rank 17th in MLB action with 18 total home runs.

Miami ranks 18th in MLB with a .393 slugging percentage.

The Marlins rank 13th in MLB with a .250 batting average.

Miami scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (57 total, 3.2 per game).

The Marlins are 25th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .304.

The Marlins strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 14th in baseball.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Miami's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.

Miami has a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.269).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins are sending Trevor Rogers (1-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.20 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 4/14/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-1 Home Trevor Rogers Madison Bumgarner 4/15/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Home Braxton Garrett Ryne Nelson 4/16/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-0 Home Sandy Alcantara Zac Gallen 4/17/2023 Giants W 4-3 Home Jesús Luzardo Logan Webb 4/18/2023 Giants W 4-2 Home Edward Cabrera Alex Wood 4/19/2023 Giants - Home Trevor Rogers Alex Cobb 4/21/2023 Guardians - Away Braxton Garrett Zach Plesac 4/22/2023 Guardians - Away Sandy Alcantara Shane Bieber 4/23/2023 Guardians - Away Jesús Luzardo Hunter Gaddis 4/24/2023 Braves - Away Edward Cabrera Spencer Strider 4/25/2023 Braves - Away Trevor Rogers Charlie Morton

