The Miami Marlins (10-8) and the San Francisco Giants (5-11) will go head to head on Wednesday, April 19 at LoanDepot park, with Trevor Rogers pitching for the Marlins and Alex Cobb taking the mound for the Giants. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Giants have -110 odds to win. The game's total has been listed at 8 runs.

Marlins vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Rogers - MIA (1-2, 4.20 ERA) vs Cobb - SF (0-1, 3.14 ERA)

Marlins vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites six times this season and won four of those games.

The Marlins have a record of 5-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (62.5% winning percentage).

Miami has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and went 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Giants have won in four of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Giants have been victorious four times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +20000 23rd 4th

