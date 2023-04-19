The Miami Heat, Max Strus included, will be in action at 9:00 PM on Wednesday versus the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Strus, in his last game, had eight points in a 130-117 win over the Bucks.

We're going to break down Strus' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.5 9.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 2.5 Assists -- 2.1 1.7 PRA 18.5 16.8 13.9 PR -- 14.7 12.2 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.6



Max Strus Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Max Strus has made 4.1 shots per game, which accounts for 10.1% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 7.0 threes per game, or 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Strus' opponents, the Bucks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.4 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Bucks allow 113.3 points per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 44.2 rebounds per contest, the Bucks are the 20th-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 23.9 assists per contest, the Bucks are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Bucks are the 11th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Max Strus vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 38 8 5 2 2 0 0 2/24/2023 27 5 4 4 1 1 0 2/4/2023 24 11 2 1 1 0 0 1/14/2023 42 10 7 4 2 0 0 1/12/2023 41 12 10 4 1 0 0

