How to Watch the NBA on Wednesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NBA Playoff slate today, which includes the Miami Heat taking on the Milwaukee Bucks as one of three games, is sure to please.
Today's NBA Games
The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers go on the road to face the Grizzlies on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MEM Record: 51-31
- LAL Record: 43-39
- MEM Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (11th)
- LAL Stats: 117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th)
Players to Watch
- MEM Key Player: Ja Morant (26.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 8.1 APG)
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -1
- LAL Odds to Win: -116
- MEM Odds to Win: -104
- Total: 226 points
The Milwaukee Bucks host the Miami Heat
The Heat travel to face the Bucks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- MIL Record: 58-24
- MIA Record: 44-38
- MIL Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (14th)
- MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.1 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 5.7 APG)
- MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -6.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -260
- MIA Odds to Win: +213
- Total: 219 points
The Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves go on the road to face the Nuggets on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DEN Record: 53-29
- MIN Record: 42-40
- DEN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- MIN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (18th)
Players to Watch
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (24.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -8.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -352
- MIN Odds to Win: +280
- Total: 222 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
