Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Giants - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Nick Fortes, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is hitting .161 with a home run and a walk.
- In four of 11 games this year, Fortes has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Fortes has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.72).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 23 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- The Giants will send Cobb (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed a 3.14 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .311 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.