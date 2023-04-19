The Miami Marlins and Nick Fortes, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes is hitting .161 with a home run and a walk.
  • In four of 11 games this year, Fortes has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Fortes has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.72).
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up 23 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • The Giants will send Cobb (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up hits.
  • In three games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed a 3.14 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .311 to opposing batters.
