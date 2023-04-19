The Miami Marlins and Nick Fortes, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is hitting .161 with a home run and a walk.

In four of 11 games this year, Fortes has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Fortes has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings