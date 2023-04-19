Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Wednesday will see the Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on . The Bruins are up 1-0.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel:
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Panthers vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/17/2023 Bruins Panthers 3-1 BOS
1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA
12/19/2022 Bruins Panthers 7-3 BOS
11/23/2022 Panthers Bruins 5-2 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers concede 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the league.
  • The Panthers are sixth in the league in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9%
Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8%
Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 -
Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Bruins Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in NHL play, conceding 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).
  • The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Bruins have earned 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 2.0 goals per game (20 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 32 goals during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
David Pastrnak 82 61 51 112 109 52 42.1%
Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6%
Patrice Bergeron 78 27 31 58 21 38 61.2%
Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3%
David Krejci 70 16 41 57 36 17 47.4%

