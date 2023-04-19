Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Wednesday will see the Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on . The Bruins are up 1-0.

You can tune in on as the Bruins take on the Panthers.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Panthers vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/17/2023 Bruins Panthers 3-1 BOS 1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA 1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA 12/19/2022 Bruins Panthers 7-3 BOS 11/23/2022 Panthers Bruins 5-2 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers concede 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the league.

The Panthers are sixth in the league in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in NHL play, conceding 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Bruins have earned 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 2.0 goals per game (20 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 32 goals during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players