Panthers vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, April 19, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on . The Bruins are ahead in the series 1-0. The Bruins are favored (-245) in this game against the Panthers (+205).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-245)
|Panthers (+205)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Panthers Betting Insights
- This season the Panthers have been an underdog 17 times, and won seven, or 41.2%, of those games.
- Florida has not entered a game so far this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +205 odds on them winning this game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies a 32.8% chance of victory for the Panthers.
Panthers vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|301 (2nd)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|174 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|62 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|36 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Panthers with DraftKings.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers are currently on a 10-game streak of failing to hit the over.
- During their last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are scoring 0.3 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4 goals.
- The Panthers have scored the sixth-most goals (288 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- The Panthers have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among NHL teams.
- Their +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.