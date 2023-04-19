Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, April 19, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on . The Bruins are ahead in the series 1-0. The Bruins are favored (-245) in this game against the Panthers (+205).

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-245) Panthers (+205) -

Panthers Betting Insights

This season the Panthers have been an underdog 17 times, and won seven, or 41.2%, of those games.

Florida has not entered a game so far this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +205 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies a 32.8% chance of victory for the Panthers.

Panthers vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 288 (6th) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers are currently on a 10-game streak of failing to hit the over.

During their last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are scoring 0.3 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4 goals.

The Panthers have scored the sixth-most goals (288 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The Panthers have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among NHL teams.

Their +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

