The Boston Bruins take the road Friday to square off with the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The series is tied up 1-1. The Panthers have +120 moneyline odds against the favorite Bruins (-140).

Before watching this matchup, here's a look at which squad we think will bring home the victory in Friday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Panthers vs. Bruins Predictions for Friday

Our projections model for this contest expects a final score of Bruins 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-140)

Bruins (-140) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-0.6)

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 6-8-14 record in overtime matchups this season and a 42-32-8 overall record.

Florida has earned 31 points (12-5-7) in its 24 games decided by one goal.

Across the nine games this season the Panthers finished with only one goal, they have earned three points.

Florida has earned five points (2-12-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Panthers have scored more than two goals 59 times, earning 86 points from those matchups (40-13-6).

Florida has scored a single power-play goal in 33 games this season and has recorded 42 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 28-23-3 (59 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in 27 games. The Panthers went 14-10-3 in those contests (31 points).

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 9th 33 Shots 36.9 1st 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 12th 22.2% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 1st 87.3% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN

TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

