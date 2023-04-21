On Friday, Bryan De La Cruz (.333 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, three walks and six RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Plesac. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac

Zach Plesac TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .288 with a double, a home run and four walks.

De La Cruz is batting .250 during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

De La Cruz has had a hit in 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).

He has homered in one game this year.

De La Cruz has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 5 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

