On Friday, Bryan De La Cruz (.333 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, three walks and six RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Plesac. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

  • De La Cruz is hitting .288 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • De La Cruz is batting .250 during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
  • De La Cruz has had a hit in 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • De La Cruz has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 5
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
  • The Guardians allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Plesac gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.92 ERA and eight strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 28-year-old has a 6.92 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .328 to his opponents.
