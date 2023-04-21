Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Guardians - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Bryan De La Cruz (.333 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, three walks and six RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Plesac. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .288 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- De La Cruz is batting .250 during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- De La Cruz has had a hit in 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).
- He has homered in one game this year.
- De La Cruz has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- The Guardians allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
- Plesac gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.92 ERA and eight strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 6.92 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .328 to his opponents.
