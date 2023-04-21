On Friday, Garrett Cooper (on the back of going 1-for-5 with an RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Plesac. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac

Zach Plesac TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks while hitting .313.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

Cooper enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .190.

Cooper has picked up a hit in 13 of 17 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Cooper has had at least one RBI in 35.3% of his games this year (six of 17), with more than one RBI three times (17.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (17.6%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 5 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings