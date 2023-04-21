Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Guardians - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Garrett Cooper (on the back of going 1-for-5 with an RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Plesac. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks while hitting .313.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
- Cooper enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .190.
- Cooper has picked up a hit in 13 of 17 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Cooper has had at least one RBI in 35.3% of his games this year (six of 17), with more than one RBI three times (17.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (17.6%), including one multi-run game.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
- Plesac gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.92 ERA and eight strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up a 6.92 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .328 to opposing hitters.
