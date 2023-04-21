After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Garrett Hampson and the Miami Marlins face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Zach Plesac) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is hitting .222 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Hampson has had a base hit in three of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Hampson has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings