After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Garrett Hampson and the Miami Marlins face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Zach Plesac) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson is hitting .222 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • Hampson has had a base hit in three of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Hampson has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Plesac gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.92 ERA and eight strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.92, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .328 against him.
