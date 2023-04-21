Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Guardians - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Garrett Hampson and the Miami Marlins face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Zach Plesac) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Giants.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is hitting .222 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- Hampson has had a base hit in three of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Hampson has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
- Plesac gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.92 ERA and eight strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.92, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .328 against him.
