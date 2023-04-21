Jazz Chisholm -- 1-for-6 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Zach Plesac on the hill, on April 21 at 7:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Giants.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac

Zach Plesac TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is batting .235 with a double, a triple, three home runs and six walks.

Chisholm has gotten a hit in 13 of 18 games this year (72.2%), with multiple hits on three occasions (16.7%).

In 16.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Chisholm has driven in a run in six games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In six of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings