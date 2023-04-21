Jazz Chisholm -- 1-for-6 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Zach Plesac on the hill, on April 21 at 7:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Giants.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm is batting .235 with a double, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
  • Chisholm has gotten a hit in 13 of 18 games this year (72.2%), with multiple hits on three occasions (16.7%).
  • In 16.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Chisholm has driven in a run in six games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In six of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 6
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.92).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Guardians are sending Plesac (1-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.92 ERA and eight strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put up a 6.92 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .328 to his opponents.
