Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Guardians - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jazz Chisholm -- 1-for-6 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Zach Plesac on the hill, on April 21 at 7:10 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Giants.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is batting .235 with a double, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
- Chisholm has gotten a hit in 13 of 18 games this year (72.2%), with multiple hits on three occasions (16.7%).
- In 16.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Chisholm has driven in a run in six games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In six of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Guardians are sending Plesac (1-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.92 ERA and eight strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up a 6.92 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .328 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.