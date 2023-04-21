Jean Segura -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Zach Plesac on the mound, on April 21 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac

Zach Plesac TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is batting .186 with three walks.

Segura has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 17 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Segura has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored a run in five of 17 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings