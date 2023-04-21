Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Guardians - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jean Segura -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Zach Plesac on the mound, on April 21 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is batting .186 with three walks.
- Segura has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 17 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Segura has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in five of 17 games so far this year.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- The Guardians give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Guardians are sending Plesac (1-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.92 ERA and eight strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.92, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .328 against him.
