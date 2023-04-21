Jean Segura -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Zach Plesac on the mound, on April 21 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is batting .186 with three walks.
  • Segura has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In 17 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Segura has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in five of 17 games so far this year.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
  • The Guardians give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Guardians are sending Plesac (1-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.92 ERA and eight strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.92, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .328 against him.
