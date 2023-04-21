Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Guardians - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Jon Berti (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Plesac. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is batting .224 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.
- In 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%), Berti has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 18 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season (22.2%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Guardians will send Plesac (1-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.92 ERA and eight strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 6.92 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .328 to opposing hitters.
