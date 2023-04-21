On Friday, Jorge Soler (.273 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, six walks and four RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Plesac. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac

Zach Plesac TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (16) this season while batting .267 with 12 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 85th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Soler enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .429 with one homer.

Soler has had a hit in 11 of 17 games this season (64.7%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (23.5%, and 7.5% of his trips to the plate).

Soler has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 5 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings