Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Guardians - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Jorge Soler (.273 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, six walks and four RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Plesac. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (16) this season while batting .267 with 12 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 85th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- Soler enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .429 with one homer.
- Soler has had a hit in 11 of 17 games this season (64.7%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (23.5%, and 7.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Soler has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
- Plesac makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.92 ERA and eight strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In three games this season, the 28-year-old has a 6.92 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .328 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.