The New York Knicks are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC, MSG, and BSOH. The series is tied 1-1.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023

ABC, MSG, and BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 113 - Cavaliers 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 1.5)

Knicks (- 1.5) Pick OU: Over (211.5)



The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 54.9% of the time, 2.5% more often than the Cavaliers (43-38-1) this year.

New York covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 54.1% of the time. That's more often than Cleveland covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (43.8%).

New York's games have gone over the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82), which is more often than Cleveland's games have (40 out of 82).

The Knicks have a .659 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-14) this season, better than the .222 winning percentage for the Cavaliers as a moneyline underdog (4-14).

Knicks Performance Insights

On offense, New York is averaging 116 points per game (11th-ranked in league). It is giving up 113.1 points per contest on defense (12th-ranked).

The Knicks are putting up only 22.9 assists per contest, which ranks third-worst in the league.

The Knicks rank 11th in the NBA with 12.6 treys per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank 19th with a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown.

In terms of shot breakdown, New York has taken 60% two-pointers (accounting for 69.9% of the team's baskets) and 40% threes (30.1%).

Cavaliers Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Cleveland is 25th in the league offensively (112.3 points scored per game) and best on defense (106.9 points conceded).

This season the Cavaliers are ranked 19th in the league in assists at 24.9 per game.

At 11.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.7% from downtown, the Cavaliers are 19th and 11th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Cleveland takes 37.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 62.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.9% of Cleveland's buckets are 3-pointers, and 72.1% are 2-pointers.

