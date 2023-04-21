Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Guardians - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Arraez -- 1-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Zach Plesac on the mound, on April 21 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of 1.078, fueled by an OBP of .500 to go with a slugging percentage of .578. All three of those stats rank first among Miami hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- In 83.3% of his 18 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- In six games this season, Arraez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.92 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
- Plesac (1-0 with a 6.92 ERA and eight strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 6.92, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .328 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.