Luis Arraez -- 1-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Zach Plesac on the mound, on April 21 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez has an OPS of 1.078, fueled by an OBP of .500 to go with a slugging percentage of .578. All three of those stats rank first among Miami hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
  • In 83.3% of his 18 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • In six games this season, Arraez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In six of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 6
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.92 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Plesac (1-0 with a 6.92 ERA and eight strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 6.92, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .328 batting average against him.
