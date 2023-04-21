Luis Arraez -- 1-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Zach Plesac on the mound, on April 21 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac

Zach Plesac TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of 1.078, fueled by an OBP of .500 to go with a slugging percentage of .578. All three of those stats rank first among Miami hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

In 83.3% of his 18 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

In six games this season, Arraez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In six of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings