Marlins vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Friday's contest at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (10-9) taking on the Miami Marlins (10-9) at 7:10 PM ET (on April 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 win for the Guardians, so expect a tight matchup.
The probable pitchers are Zach Plesac (1-0) for the Cleveland Guardians and Braxton Garrett for the Miami Marlins.
Marlins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Marlins vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Guardians 6, Marlins 5.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have played as the underdog three times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The Marlins' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.
- The Marlins have come away with five wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Miami has won three of five games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Miami is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.1 runs per game (59 total).
- Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.26 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 15
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Braxton Garrett vs Ryne Nelson
|April 16
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-0
|Sandy Alcantara vs Zac Gallen
|April 17
|Giants
|W 4-3
|Jesús Luzardo vs Logan Webb
|April 18
|Giants
|W 4-2
|Edward Cabrera vs Alex Wood
|April 19
|Giants
|L 5-2
|Trevor Rogers vs Alex Cobb
|April 21
|@ Guardians
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Zach Plesac
|April 22
|@ Guardians
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Shane Bieber
|April 23
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Peyton Battenfield
|April 24
|@ Braves
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Spencer Strider
|April 25
|@ Braves
|-
|Daniel Castano vs Charlie Morton
|April 26
|@ Braves
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Bryce Elder
