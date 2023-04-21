Friday's contest at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (10-9) taking on the Miami Marlins (10-9) at 7:10 PM ET (on April 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 win for the Guardians, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Zach Plesac (1-0) for the Cleveland Guardians and Braxton Garrett for the Miami Marlins.

Marlins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Marlins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Guardians 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the underdog three times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Marlins' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Marlins have come away with five wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Miami has won three of five games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Miami is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.1 runs per game (59 total).

Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.26 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Marlins Schedule