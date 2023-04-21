Marlins vs. Guardians: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will see Braxton Garrett at the rubber for the Miami Marlins in the first game of a three-game series, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Guardians as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +115 moneyline odds. The game's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.
Marlins vs. Guardians Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Guardians
|-140
|+115
|7.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Marlins have a perfect record of 3-0.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Marlins and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have won in five of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Miami has a record of 3-2 when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Miami's games have gone over the total in six of its 19 chances.
- The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-6
|3-3
|4-7
|6-2
|7-8
|3-1
