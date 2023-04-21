Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will see Braxton Garrett at the rubber for the Miami Marlins in the first game of a three-game series, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +115 moneyline odds. The game's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Guardians Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSGL
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Venue: Progressive Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Guardians -140 +115 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

  • In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Marlins have a perfect record of 3-0.
  • In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Marlins and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

  • The Marlins have won in five of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Miami has a record of 3-2 when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Miami's games have gone over the total in six of its 19 chances.
  • The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
7-6 3-3 4-7 6-2 7-8 3-1

