Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins hit the field on Friday at Progressive Field against Zach Plesac, who is starting for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins' 18 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Miami is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .383 this season.

The Marlins' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Miami has scored 59 runs (just 3.1 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Marlins have an OBP of .305 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Marlins rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Miami averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Miami has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.26) in the majors this season.

The Marlins have a combined WHIP of just 1.246 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will send Braxton Garrett to the mound for his third start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, throwing 5 2/3 innings and giving up one earned run.

In two starts this season, Garrett has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 4.4 innings per appearance.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 4/15/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Home Braxton Garrett Ryne Nelson 4/16/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-0 Home Sandy Alcantara Zac Gallen 4/17/2023 Giants W 4-3 Home Jesús Luzardo Logan Webb 4/18/2023 Giants W 4-2 Home Edward Cabrera Alex Wood 4/19/2023 Giants L 5-2 Home Trevor Rogers Alex Cobb 4/21/2023 Guardians - Away Braxton Garrett Zach Plesac 4/22/2023 Guardians - Away Sandy Alcantara Shane Bieber 4/23/2023 Guardians - Away Jesús Luzardo Peyton Battenfield 4/24/2023 Braves - Away Edward Cabrera Spencer Strider 4/25/2023 Braves - Away Daniel Castano Charlie Morton 4/26/2023 Braves - Away Braxton Garrett Bryce Elder

