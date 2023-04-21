How to Watch the Marlins vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins hit the field on Friday at Progressive Field against Zach Plesac, who is starting for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins' 18 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.
- Miami is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .383 this season.
- The Marlins' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- Miami has scored 59 runs (just 3.1 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Marlins have an OBP of .305 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Marlins rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Miami averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Miami has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.26) in the majors this season.
- The Marlins have a combined WHIP of just 1.246 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Marlins will send Braxton Garrett to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, throwing 5 2/3 innings and giving up one earned run.
- In two starts this season, Garrett has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 4.4 innings per appearance.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Ryne Nelson
|4/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-0
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Zac Gallen
|4/17/2023
|Giants
|W 4-3
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Logan Webb
|4/18/2023
|Giants
|W 4-2
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Alex Wood
|4/19/2023
|Giants
|L 5-2
|Home
|Trevor Rogers
|Alex Cobb
|4/21/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Zach Plesac
|4/22/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Shane Bieber
|4/23/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Peyton Battenfield
|4/24/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Spencer Strider
|4/25/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Daniel Castano
|Charlie Morton
|4/26/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Bryce Elder
