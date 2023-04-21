Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (10-9) will host Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (10-9) at Progressive Field on Friday, April 21, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET.

The Marlins are listed as +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Guardians (-135). A 7.5-run total is set in this game.

Marlins vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Plesac - CLE (1-0, 6.92 ERA) vs Braxton Garrett - MIA (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

Marlins vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won six out of the 12 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

The Guardians have a record of 6-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (54.5% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians went 4-3 over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win five times (50%) in those contests.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win three times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Arraez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+180) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) Jazz Chisholm 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+210) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+140) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +20000 23rd 4th

